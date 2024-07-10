Senate panel orders cite in contempt vs. Guo, 7 others

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality has cited in contempt suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, for skipping the resumption of its hearing into the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in her town, as well as her alleged ties to them.

During the continuation of the panel’s hearing on Wednesday, Senator Risa Hontiveros, the panel’s chair, approved the motion made by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to cite in contempt Alice Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wenyi Lin, Wesley Guo, Sheila Guo, Seimen Guo, Dennis Cunanan, and Nancy Gamo.

Jian Zhong Guo, a Chinese national, is the local chief executive’s father, while Wenyi Lin, also a Chinese national, is believed to be her biological mother. Wesley Guo, Sheila Guo, and Seimen Guo are her siblings.

Guo earlier notified the panel about her supposed inability to attend the hearing again, stating that she was "not physically and mentally fit."

Meanwhile, the Senate panel also issued a subpoena against Alberto Rodulfo “AR” Dela Serna, the executive assistant of former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Dela Serna’s name created a buzz after several documents found in a raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, revealed that Roque sponsored his trip to Europe in 2021.

In an affidavit of support, Roque justified the need to bring Dela Serna with him as a travel companion to Poland, Ukraine, and Italy due to his health concerns, such as diabetes, a coronary stent, and acute spinal stenosis.

Dela Serna, a Business Administration graduate from Holy Name University in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, and Mr. Supranational Philippines 2016, was appointed as Executive Assistant III with a Salary Grade 20 in the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson.

Also subpoenaed by the Senate panel were Jaimielyn Cruz, Roderick Paul Pujante, Juan Miguel Alpas, Katherin Cassandra Ong, Jonathan Mendoza, Ronelyn Baterna, Michael Bryce Mascarenas, Stephanie Mascarenas, Rodrigo Banda, Jing Gu, Daniel Salcedo Jr., Chona Alejandre, and Duanren Wu.