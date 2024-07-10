Marcos to DOJ, PNP: Ensure prosecutors' safety

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday to protect the country's prosecutors due to the risks inherent in their line of duty.

Speaking at the signing of the DOJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS) Rules on Criminal Investigation at Malacañang, Marcos recognized the dangers that prosecutors face in their line of work.

“Our prosecutors are vital to the administration of justice. Given this role, we recognize the threats that you face in this line of duty,” Marcos said.

"I direct the DOJ and the PNP to recommend ways to help ensure the safety and protection of our prosecutors,'' Marcos added.

Marcos also said that the country's prosecutors are not just gatekeepers but also ''the shepherds of the highest integrity, ethics, and impartiality in the administration of justice.''

Hence, Marcos encouraged the nation's prosecutors to serve as shepherds of "highest integrity, ethics, and impartiality" in the execution of justice.

“We are all stepping into a new era of law enforcement and prosecution, and knowing that—from here onwards—every case we handle, every decision we make, [and] every reform we champion will impact the lives of every single Filipino and it will shape the future of our country,” he said.

Under the newly signed 2024 Department of Justice National Prosecution Service (DOJ-NPS) rules on preliminary investigations and inquest proceedings, prosecutors are now authorized to oversee criminal investigations to guarantee appropriate and adequate case build-up prior to court filing.

Marcos claims that the new approach deviates from the more strict methods, allowing the submission of extra records and so facilitating a more thorough investigation of the matter.

The Chief Executive added that the inquiry procedures also improved, offering a thorough mechanism for managing warrantless arrests, including the filing of referral letters, submission of necessary evidence, provisional decision of arrest legitimacy, and publication of lacking evidence.

"The new rules [elevated] the quantum of evidence from probable cause to prima facie evidence with a reasonable certainty of conviction. This means that only strong cases are brought to trial, reducing frivolous suits, and malicious prosecution that clog our courts," Marcos said.

"This ensures that the rights of the accused are protected, even in urgent situations," he added.