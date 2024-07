Photos

UFS FILES RAPS VS. MARINA OFFICIALS

LOOK: The United Filipino Seafarers group on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, filed a case before the Office of the Ombudsman against certain officials of the Maritime Industry Authority for violation of RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA 7080, or the Plunder Law, for their alleged approval of the extension of special permits to a Chinese dredging company beyond the two-year limitation set by MARINA Circular 04-11. | via Analy Labor