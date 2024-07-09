P6.7M more shabu uncovered in Ilocos

ILOCOS Region — Authorities in Ilocos Sur have confirmed that the white crystalline substance found by fishermen here is methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu. The pack, weighing 998.42 grams and valued at P6,789,256, was handed over in San Esteban on 7 July.

The Ilocos Sur Provincial Forensic Unit analyzed the substance, confirming its identity. This discovery highlights the ongoing problem of illegal drugs in the region.

In a related incident, a fisherman in Burgos, Ilocos Norte, turned over a similar pack to authorities on the morning of 8 July. The fisherman from Barangay Bobon found the light blue plastic pack, marked with “CAI YU LIN” and red Chinese characters, 12 nautical miles from the shore.

The Burgos Municipal Police Station, led by Police Captain Jennie Lingan, in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard — Burgos, retrieved the pack and ensured the fisherman’s safety.

Police Brigadier General Lou Frias Evangelista, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 1, urged coastal communities to stay vigilant and report any suspicious findings. “We must prevent illegal drugs from entering our beloved region. Let’s work together for the safety of everyone and the future of our children,” said P/Brig. Gen. Evangelista in a statement.

Evangelista, in a phone call with DAILY TRIBUNE, mentioned that this initiative is part of the police’s broader strategy to ensure public safety and uphold the rule of law.

“The strategy includes crime prevention, community engagement, supporting police personnel, enforcing the law, robust police operations, enhancing public safety, and adopting digital tools for more efficient policing,” he said.

An anonymous source familiar with the investigation indicated that these drug packs are linked to the Golden Triangle drug trade. “These are part of the recent recoveries and the ones burned yesterday,” the source said.

The Philippine National Police continue to monitor and act against the influx of illegal drugs in the region, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in these efforts.