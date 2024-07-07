Isuzu’s bestselling pickup completes Cebu dealership makeover

Isuzu Cebu proudly announced the grand opening of its newly renovated IOS dealership facility, marking a significant milestone just in time for the official introduction of the Isuzu D-Max in the Visayas region.

The refreshed dealership now boasts a striking new black and red front fascia design, representing a bold and dynamic era for Isuzu in the city.

Established in 2015, Isuzu Cebu features an expansive eight-car showroom capable of showcasing even their heavy-duty truck models.

The facility also includes 10 service bays, two of which are dedicated truck bays, spreading across a 5,000-square meter lot located at A. Soriano Avenue, Cebu City. The recent IOS renovation has transformed the dealership into a more inviting and conducive environment for customers, enhancing their sales and service experience.

“We are very happy with the latest renovation; it will not only improve the image of Isuzu within Cebu City but, most importantly, elevate the customer service that we provide to our Cebuano customers,” said IPC president Tetsuya Fujita.

The renovations have enhanced both the exterior and interior, creating a more spacious setting that supports a faster flow of transactions and a customer-centric approach to business.

A more prominent tower sign now stands along the main avenue, serving as a landmark in the automotive row for Ayala owned dealerships, which operates all Isuzu dealerships in the Cebu and Bohol regions.

A crucial market for Isuzu, Cebu hosts three dealerships, including the main branch in Mandaue and a satellite branch in Cebu South — of which the company is confident that the modernization of their dealership will bolster their market share in both the light commercial and truck segments.

“We would like to thank Isuzu Philippines for their continued support to our dealerships here in Cebu, and moving forward with the recent renovations, our dealerships are gearing towards maintaining our number 1 position in truck and strengthening our light commercial vehicles sales in this region,” said Alex Paguio, chief operating officer, Iconic Dealership Inc.

Alongside the opening of the newly renovated IOS dealership, Isuzu Cebu is also hosting the Isuzu D-Max Mall Tour and 4x4 Action Playground from 5-7 July at SM Cebu Seaside. This exciting event aims to revitalize their pick-up sales by providing a hands-on experience of the Isuzu D-MAX’s impressive off-road and safety capabilities which is open to the public.

For more information about Isuzu Philippines and its latest line-up of products and promotions, visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.