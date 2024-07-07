Foreign Minister Kamikawa visits NHRFI and MRT

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko visited Nippon Human Resources Foundation Inc. (NHRFI) on 7 July 2024.

During her visit, she exchanged views with NHRFI President Danilo S. Navarro on the activities of NHRFI and the prospects for support for dispatching Filipino human resources to Japan and other countries.

Minister Kamikawa expressed her respect for the Filipinos working in Japan, who strongly support the Japanese economy, and for NHRFI's longstanding contribution to developing Filipino human resources. FM Kamikawa also had the chance to meet and speak before trainees of the NHRFI.

Minister Kamikawa also visited the site of the Metro Manila Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3, which Japan has supported with ODA for its rehabilitation project, and then rode in an actual train car that is in operation for about 30 minutes.