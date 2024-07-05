Jolo Airport improvement to begin soon

As part of the massive infrastructure program, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the government plans to begin renovation work on the Jolo Airport Development Project in Sulu.

"Alongside our provision of aid is the good news about our advancement of the Jolo Airport Development Project," Marcos said during the distribution of assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in the province on Friday.

"We are currently outlining all the necessary steps to commence this project, and we have prepared P100 million to initiate this project," Marcos added.

The construction of the airport's administration building, perimeter fence, passenger terminal building, fire station building relocation/construction, site acquisition for runway extension, and runway strip width correction are all included in the Jolo airport project.

Malacañang reports that the Memorandum of Agreement for project implementation is still being processed with the provincial administration.

The President oversaw the transfer of P10 million to the Sulu Provincial Government for the benefit of the province's affected farmers and fishermen during his first visit to Sulu.