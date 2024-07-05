Filipino global youth leaders join ‘90 Youth Voices for the Future’

The British Council is hosting “90 Youth Voices for the Future,” an event that brings together young leaders for a week in the United Kingdom and study the role of youth in shaping the communities’ future.

Among the participants are Filipino youth leaders Jose Mari Callueng and Myron Dominick Manalastas. Both graduates of the Adamson University College of Law, Callueng and Manalastas were part of the Justice Sector Reform Program: Governance in Justice (GOJUST II), a project funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council.

Callueng is currently a National Council Member of the Karapatan Alliance Philippines Inc., a human rights organization, leading campaigns for the respect of Civil and Political Rights and training community paralegals. Manalastas, on the other hand, is a recent law graduate who has actively participated in legal aid projects such as providing legal services to the poor and marginalized.

Callueng and Manalastas will join the group in London, UK, and then travel to Edinburgh to participate in learning activities, study visits, discussions and shared experiences. They will join a diverse group including young activists, journalists and content creators, artists, technology experts, researchers and entrepreneurs who have been involved in British Council programs around the world.

The program will focus on building inclusive communities and spaces using digital technology for good and introducing green spaces to cities. Participants will hear from policymakers and youth organizations from across the UK while experiencing an alternative history tour of the city they visit.