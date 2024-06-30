Navotas launches youth camp

The local government of Navotas — in line with its 17th cityhood anniversary — recently hosted the Navotas Youth Camp, offering young residents a unique way to spend their school break and focused on honing skills in both sports and the arts.

A total of 477 Navoteños aged 10-19 participated, with 477 opting for sports training and 150 choosing to explore their artistic talents.

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco commended the participants for their commitment to self-improvement.

“We’re glad you’re using your school vacation to develop your talents and skills,” Tiangco said. “We hope you enjoyed the workshops and made new friends. Keep striving to develop yourselves and refine your abilities.”

A former athlete himself, Tiangco stressed the camp’s role in promoting holistic development, adding that they are hoping the sports and arts camps will encourage young Navoteños to explore their talents and interests.

The diverse sports offered included arnis, athletics, sepak takraw, football (both traditional and touch), pencak silat, wushu, basketball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, and swimming. The number of participants ranged from 11 for touch football to 70 for both taekwondo and volleyball.

Tiangco stressed the importance of parental support for young people’s artistic and athletic endeavors. “Arts and sports play a crucial role in shaping our children’s character,” he said. “Let’s support their interests and help them excel in their chosen pursuits.”