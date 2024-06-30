‘Munti’ marks new milestone

The local government of Muntinlupa City has recently achieved a remarkable feat as its Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) received a perfect 100 percent functionality rating from the Department of the Interior and Local Government-National Capital Region (DILG-NCR)’s Regional Inter-Agency Monitoring Task Force (RIMTF).

This rating which is equivalent to “ideal,” signifies the LCPC’s exceptional performance in four key areas: organizational sustainability, child-centered policies and plans, budget allocation, and service delivery.

The accomplishment marks the third consecutive year of Muntinlupa receiving high marks for child protection efforts. Previously, the LCPC received ratings of 97.71 in 2023 and 97.6 in 2022.

To recall, the DILG identifies the LCPC as the “umbrella organization for all children’s concerns” at the local government level. Essentially, it acts as a central body overseeing various child welfare initiatives.