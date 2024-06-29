Power plants produce 2,000 MW, P80M for its CSR

The GNPower Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. (GMEC), the largest greenfield power project in Luzon, and its sister plant, GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) currently produce some 2,000 megawatts of electricity distributed through various provinces in Northern Luzon, even as they have allocated P80 million to reinforce what they call “their commitment to community development and the environment through its 2024 P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S.”

The Bataan-based power suppliers said their program “P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S.” — which stands for Protect marine life, Reforest land, Optimize wealth from waste, Generate livelihood skills and income, Rehabilitate social infrastructure, Elevate educational opportunities, Safeguard quality health access, and Strengthen disaster resiliency serve as their flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, which aims to co-create positive change, shared value, and sustainable development.

Aside from rendering laudable social services to Bataeños, GMEC and GNPD are also active in supporting the province’s environmental programs such as sea turtle propagation, providing free medical and dental services and the like.

GMEC and GNPD said nearly P80 million, 44 percent of which are allocated for signing memorandums of agreement with various stakeholders, fuels P.R.O.G.R.E.S.S. initiatives.

Long-term sustainability

These partnerships ensure the project’s long-term sustainability and maximize its impact on the communities.

The remaining budget goes towards ongoing programs, disaster relief, scholarships and sponsorships.

At the sidelines of the event, Governor Garcia graced the event and, in the sidelines, engaged media and GMEC and GNPD executives in a brief meeting.

Among the notable attendees were GMEC-GNPD COO Emmanuel Lopez, GMEC-GNPD AVP for Community Relations Arcel Madrid, Bataan Vice Governor Ma. Cristina Garcia, Mariveles Acting Mayor Angelito Rubia, Orani Municipal Councilor Maya Bongco, and Samal Municipal Administrator Jay Sammy Lat.

“More than the programs themselves, this Stakeholder Convergence celebrates the connections and partnerships that make them possible. We are grateful to our stakeholders who have shared their time, effort, and knowledge,” Lopez said during his welcome remarks.