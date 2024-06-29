NHA caravan benefits over 1K

The National Housing Authority (NHA) recently organized the 8th NHA People’s Caravan: Serbisyong Dala ay Pag-asa which provided assistance to at least 1,600 residents of NHA resettlement sites in Muntinlupa City.

In a statement, the NHA said that it has brought government agencies and private sector services directly to residents at the Biazon Covered Court in Barangay Poblacion.

NHA assistant general manager Alvin Feliciano stressed the initiative’s goal of bringing government services closer to the people.

“The National Housing Authority is going around all resettlement sites in the Philippines to deliver and make residents feel the services of the government,” Feliciano said. “We have combined all government agencies in this caravan.”

Meantime, National Capital Region-South Sector Officer-in-Charge and Concurrent Corporate Planning Department Manager Cromwell C. Teves highlighted the NHA’s strengthened collaboration with the Muntinlupa local government and other agencies.

“We at the NHA are glad to partner with the Muntinlupa City local government and various government agencies for the common goal of developing our communities,” Teves said.

The caravan offered a wide range of services which include livelihood programs, skills training, and entrepreneurship training; business and capital consultancy; HOA-SV3 accreditation and scholarship programs (Muntinlupa City GAD, MCTI).

The Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Kadiwa program, on the other hand, offered affordable farm-to-market products, with 2,000 free seeds and seedlings distributed.

A job fair was also held by the Department of Labor and Employment in collaboration with the Muntinlupa City Public Employment Service Office and the PSA.

The fair also facilitated Kasambahay and OFW registration.

Meantime, the Department of Information and Communications Technology provided free WiFi access, while the Public Attorney’s Office offered free legal consultations and notary services.