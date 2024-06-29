MIAA: No report of STSS entry, so far

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has not detected any streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) entry into the country.

Amid the current threat originating from Japan, the MIAA reassured the public that there have been no reports of any potential illness from the Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ), which is responsible for monitoring arriving passengers at all terminals of NAIA.

MIAA head executive assistant and spokesperson Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo — acting on directives from MIAA general manager Eric Ines — has already requested immediate reporting from BOQ should there be any indication that the bacteria has entered the country.

Bendijo clarified that although face masks are recommended for airport users, primarily passengers, following the recent installation of signs in prominent locations throughout NAIA Terminals, wearing them remains optional.

He stressed that stakeholders and travelers are free to choose whether or not to wear masks, while MIAA strongly advises doing so for personal health protection.

STSS is a rare but serious bacterial infection caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria and can develop very quickly into a life-threatening emergency, often within 24 to 48 hours of the first symptoms. It can lead to low blood pressure, organ failure and death in up to 40 percent of cases.

Early symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting. As the infection progresses, it can cause hypotension, tachycardia, tachypnea and signs of organ failure like kidney or liver problems.

STSS is most common in older adults, those with open wounds or skin infections and people with conditions like diabetes or alcohol use disorder. However, the cause is unknown in nearly half of cases.

It is transmitted through direct contact either from an infected person or contaminated surface. The bacteria can enter the body through a break in the skin, such as a wound or surgical incision.

Bendijo clarified that the wearing of face masks by airport users, who are mostly passengers, is just recommended and not mandatory following the recent installation of signs in prominent locations throughout the NAIA Terminals.

Based on the information, the bacteria is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with lesions or contaminated respiratory secretions; airborne transmission has not been completely ruled out, although it is rare.