First Lady eyes stronger PH-UAE culture, heritage cooperation

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos has recently commended the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as she explores opportunities for cooperation with the Philippines in the fields of culture, arts and heritage.

The First Lady also admired the role of Emirati women for successfully becoming key partners in their country’s development and nation-building progress.

This comes after H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), warmly welcomed the First Lady who is on a working visit to the UAE.

According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, the First Lady was welcomed by the UAE President’s wife at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

“Her Highness extended her warmest welcome to the First Lady, wishing her a pleasant stay and a successful visit to the UAE. Louise Araneta-Marcos expressed her pleasure at visiting the UAE and thanked Her Highness for the warm hospitality she received,” according to a report by UAE’s state-run news agency.

Also present during the reception was H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects and Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

“The UAE’s broad cultural and developmental progress, expressing her admiration for Emirati women, who have successfully become key partners in the country's development and nation-building process,” said Araneta-Marcos.

“The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between entities in both countries across various fields, especially in culture, arts, and heritage. They also explored ways to enrich the cultural and artistic landscape in both nations, with a particular focus on early childhood development and investment in human capital, which is a priority,” according to a report by UAE’s state news agency.

“She praised the role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her support of women and her dedication to providing the resources and opportunities that have made the empowerment of Emirati women an inspirational model,” the state news agency report said.

The First Lady was also briefed on the UAE government’s efforts to empower women and highlight opportunities to enhance women’s contributions to national development.

Likewise, the First Lady also lauded the efforts made by the UAE President’s wife on her humanitarian work and her pioneering initiatives across the world.

“Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan affirmed that attention to culture and the arts in all their forms, as well as national heritage, is at the core of the UAE's developmental vision. She pointed out the UAE's interest in encouraging creative and talented individuals to enhance the cultural and artistic scene and elevate this sector,” the state media report said.

According to UAE’s state news agency, the meeting was also attended by Sheikha Fakhra bint Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with several Sheikhas, female leaders, and the delegation accompanying the First Lady.