Ex-army man arrested for selling drugs

MARIVELES, Bataan — A former army soldier was nabbed Friday afternoon after he tried to sell illegal drugs to police who posed as buyer in an entrapment at PDDC Housing Barangay Batangas Dos, Mariveles, Bataan.

Lt. Col. Dennis Orbista, chief of police here, in his report to Col. Palmer Tria, police director, said that the suspect was identified as Israel Labtan y Libo, (dismissed army soldier) and will be charged with Violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Article 2 of RA 9165 after they seized more or less 4.00 grams of suspected shabu worth P27,000 from him during the entrapment.

“An anti-illegal drug operation (buy bust) was conducted by the SDEU personnel of Mariveles MPS and Maritime Law Enforcement Group that resulted in the arrest of the suspect after he handed over one small heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected Shabu in exchange for 500 peso bill mark money to the PNP poseur buyer.

During the protective search, another one medium plastic sachet containing suspected Shabu were seized from the possession of the suspect. The total weight of the seized suspected shabu was more or less 4.00 grams, with a Standard Drug Price of P27,200,” Col Orbista reported.