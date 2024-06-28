PBBM brings aid to El Niño-hit farmers, fisherfolk in Visayas

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., along with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, on Thursday, 27 June, brought assistance to El Niño-hit farmers and fisherfolk in the regions of Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

“Pinapangako ko na walang magsasaka, o mangingisda, o sino mang Pilipino ang mapag-iiwanan sa aming pinapangarap na Bagong Pilipinas (I promise that no farmer, or fisherman, or any Filipino will be left behind in our dream for a New Philippines),” President Marcos told the beneficiaries at the University of Negros Occidental - Recoletos in Bacolod City, which was the first stop of the Presidential team for the distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF).

President Marcos, together with concerned national government agencies, handed over farm machinery and equipment, post-harvest kits, bio-fertilizers, hybrid seeds, fiber reinforced plastic boats and other forms of assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and cooperatives.

For the DSWD, the agency distributed P10,000 to each of the select beneficiaries through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) program in the three event venues: University of Negros Occidental - Recoletos in Bacolod City; Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose De Buenavista in Antique; and Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Centre in Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental.

An estimated 10,000 beneficiaries received the AKAP assistance from the DSWD social workers in each event venue.

Aside from Secretary Gatchalian, other officials present in the event were Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ C. Abalos Jr., and local officials from the said provinces.

DSWD Western and Central Visayas regional directors Carmelo Nochete and Shalaine Marie Lucero assisted Secretary Gatchalian in the aid-giving activities.