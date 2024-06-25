QC District 1 Warriors bags CLS Cup title

The District Warriors Philippines, representing Quezon City's First District, captured the Under-23 Senior Basketball Boys Division title at the 2024 CLS Cup International Invitational League in Surabaya, Indonesia last Saturday.

The Warriors, backed by First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde, edged the ACBA Tigers Sydney (ATS) 75-71 in a close championship game. Five District Warriors players scored in double figures.

"I salute this team for showing the world how Filipinos respond to pressure and adversity," said Atayde, a member of the House’s Youth and Sports Development Committee. "They never gave up, that's the Filipino spirit."

Coached by Dale Lacorte and Vis Valencia, the District Warriors built a 74-65 lead with two minutes remaining. The Tigers staged a late rally, pulling within 74-71. After a Filipino turnover, the Australians had a chance to tie but a strong defensive effort forced a turnover and gave the Warriors the final possession. A free throw with two seconds left sealed the victory.

Custodio Lastra Jr. led the District Warriors with 13 points. Christopher Ang (11), Christian Jake Agoncillo (10), Warren Calara (10), and Jermiah Guzman (10) also reached double digits in scoring.

Other team members include Ryan Arceo, Danren Nepomuceno, Joeben Loria, Patrick Buena, and Andrei Diaz. Carl Lorenz Eserjose served as team coordinator.

Funded by Atayde, the District Warriors Philippines are composed of players from Quezon City's first district selected through tryouts from his D1 Basketball League. A known sports enthusiast, Atayde also supports fencing, football, volleyball, and other sports.