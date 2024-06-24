Road accident leads to marijuana haul

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities discovered more than P3 million worth of marijuana after responding to a road accident Sunday afternoon at Nasquedan, Barangay Appas, Tabuk City, Kalinga.

The Tabuk City Police reported that a rider on board motorcycle was driving so fast going to Nasquedan. The motorcycle hit the door of a car traversing towards the direction of Barangay Bulanao, Tabuk City.

The impact resulted in the driver losing control of his motorcycle which fell 10 meters from the car. The driver of the car then called through phone for police assistance.

The rider suddenly ran away towards the direction of Dagupan Sentro of the city leaving his vehicle behind.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered 25 marijuana bricks and three tubular forms placed inside a carton box tied on the motorcycle. The contraband is worth P3,624,000. The police launched an operation in a bid to identify the suspect.