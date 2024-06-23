Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, extends championship lead

Red Bull's three-time world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday from McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris to extend his lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the Mercedes seven-time former champion's first podium of the season.

The racing may be closer than the past two seasons but Verstappen always seems to pull it out of the bag when it matters most.

This was his 61st career win, seventh of the season, and fourth at the track he first shot onto the F1 scene as a teenager in 2016.