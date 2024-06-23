Phl won't instigate wars, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said that the Philippines "will not instigate wars" nor submit to any foreign power amid increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) during his visit to the Western Command unit.
This comes amid the recent standoff between the Philippines and China last 17 June at the the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal during the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission which led to Philippine Navy personnel Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, losing his right thumb in the incident.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin called the event "a misunderstanding or an accident."
Speaking to troops of the unit in charge of overseeing the South China Sea, Marcos said the nation would not use force or intimidation or purposefully cause harm to anyone.
"We are not in the business (of instigating) wars -- our great ambition is to provide a peaceful and prosperous life for every Filipino. This is the drum beat, this is the principle that we live by and that we march by," Marcos said.
“We refuse to play by the rules that force us to choose sides in a great power competition. No government that truly exists in the service of the people will invite danger or harm to lives and livelihood,” he added.
The President also said that the Philippines has never submitted to any foreign power, as history has demonstrated.
To recall, the country was a colony of the United States from 1898 until 1946, and of Spain from the late 1500s to the late 1800s. World War II Japanese rule of the Philippines momentarily interrupted the American era.
However, Marcos also made it clear that the Philippines' peaceful disposition should not be perceived as a weakness.
"We owe to our forefathers the duty to keep the freedoms that they fought, bled, and died for; and that we presently enjoy. Kailanman ay hindi tayo magpapa-supil at magpapa-api kahit na kanino man (We will never be subdued or oppressed by anyone)," he proclaimed.
In the same speech, Marcos praised the 80 soldiers who participated in the RORE mission.
He awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kampilan to Facundo, and the Order of Lapu-Lapu Rank of Kamagi to 79 other military personnel involved in the mission.
"On behalf of the Filipino nation, I make this great request of you: continue to fulfill your duty of defending the nation with integrity and respect as you have done so far," Marcos said.
"You have stood up and upheld the fundamental principles that bind all of us Filipinos. A mutual respect for life, for dignity, and for community," Marcos added.
The Kamagi Medal is given to individuals who actively engaged in and significantly contributed to an endeavor related to a presidential campaign or advocacy.
Kampilan Medal, on the other hand, is awarded to those who sustain serious injuries or disfigurement directly from engaging in an activity related to the President's campaign or advocacy.
Conceived in 2017, the Order of Lapu-Lapu is given to private persons and government employees in appreciation of exceptional or priceless service related to the President's campaign or advocacy.