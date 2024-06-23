Phl won't instigate wars, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said that the Philippines "will not instigate wars" nor submit to any foreign power amid increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) during his visit to the Western Command unit.

This comes amid the recent standoff between the Philippines and China last 17 June at the the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal during the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission which led to Philippine Navy personnel Seaman First Class Underwater Operator Jeffrey Facundo, losing his right thumb in the incident.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin called the event "a misunderstanding or an accident."

Speaking to troops of the unit in charge of overseeing the South China Sea, Marcos said the nation would not use force or intimidation or purposefully cause harm to anyone.

"We are not in the business (of instigating) wars -- our great ambition is to provide a peaceful and prosperous life for every Filipino. This is the drum beat, this is the principle that we live by and that we march by," Marcos said.

“We refuse to play by the rules that force us to choose sides in a great power competition. No government that truly exists in the service of the people will invite danger or harm to lives and livelihood,” he added.

The President also said that the Philippines has never submitted to any foreign power, as history has demonstrated.

To recall, the country was a colony of the United States from 1898 until 1946, and of Spain from the late 1500s to the late 1800s. World War II Japanese rule of the Philippines momentarily interrupted the American era.