Long before the shift to fully electric vehicles even entered the mindset of environment-conscious consumers, Lexus was already anticipating the demand for zero-emission drivetrains. Behind the scenes, Lexus engineers were already crafting the next chapter in emission-free vehicle technology and pushing the envelope to exceed the expectations of the environment-conscious market.

In keeping with omotenashi hospitality, anticipating the needs of its customers, and bringing its electrified vision of the future to the present, Lexus is proud to introduce the RZ300e, the latest fully electric battery-powered vehicle (BEV) variant in the Lexus RZ line.

The RZ is the first Lexus electric vehicle to be developed from the ground up, and as such, it also showcases all the fine qualities of performance and craftsmanship associated with the Lexus brand. The new RZ300e variant is designed to help Lexus progress toward carbon neutrality and a sustainable mobility society even further. This multi-pathway approach to electrified mobility ensures that customers get the most out of their choice of Lexus vehicle.

The RZ300e features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration with maximum motor output at 204ps and 266Nm. It also offers the longest EV range in the RZ lineup at 517km. The RZ300e shares the same 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery as its all-wheel-drive (AWD) RZ450e sibling, with 6.5 hours required to reach a full charge through AC charging, and 30 minutes through DC charging. Both share stunning 20in alloy wheels in a dark premium metallic finish.