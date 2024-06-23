Long before the shift to fully electric vehicles even entered the mindset of environment-conscious consumers, Lexus was already anticipating the demand for zero-emission drivetrains. Behind the scenes, Lexus engineers were already crafting the next chapter in emission-free vehicle technology and pushing the envelope to exceed the expectations of the environment-conscious market.
In keeping with omotenashi hospitality, anticipating the needs of its customers, and bringing its electrified vision of the future to the present, Lexus is proud to introduce the RZ300e, the latest fully electric battery-powered vehicle (BEV) variant in the Lexus RZ line.
The RZ is the first Lexus electric vehicle to be developed from the ground up, and as such, it also showcases all the fine qualities of performance and craftsmanship associated with the Lexus brand. The new RZ300e variant is designed to help Lexus progress toward carbon neutrality and a sustainable mobility society even further. This multi-pathway approach to electrified mobility ensures that customers get the most out of their choice of Lexus vehicle.
The RZ300e features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration with maximum motor output at 204ps and 266Nm. It also offers the longest EV range in the RZ lineup at 517km. The RZ300e shares the same 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery as its all-wheel-drive (AWD) RZ450e sibling, with 6.5 hours required to reach a full charge through AC charging, and 30 minutes through DC charging. Both share stunning 20in alloy wheels in a dark premium metallic finish.
The RZ300e’s performance and driving character can be adjusted with selectable drive modes. In Normal mode, an optimal balance of performance and power consumption is provided to suit a wide range of driving situations. In Eco Mode, power is preserved by generating a lesser amount of drive torque in response to accelerator inputs and suppressing the air conditioning. In Sport Mode there is stronger steering feel and accelerator response is sharpened. In Range Mode, the vehicle suppresses power consumption to maximize its driving range. Lastly, drivers can set their preferred powertrain, chassis and air conditioning modes using a Custom Mode, accessed via the multimedia touchscreen.
The RZ300e is also equipped with the same luxury features as its RZ450e stablemate, such as smart entry; Dual Zone Auto Climate Control with nanoeX; a 14in display for audio and navigation; 10 speakers; and wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto with Bluetooth and voice command.
Safety is also paramount in the RZ300e. Like the RZ450e, it comes with a comprehensive airbag package (driver, front passenger, driver knee, passenger knee, driver side, passenger side, and curtain shield). The Lexus Safety Sense suite of advanced safety features comes standard in the RZ300e as well, and includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC); a Pre-Collision System (PCS); Automatic High Beam (AHB); and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, Active Traction Control, a Blind Spot Monitor, and Panoramic View Monitor also come standard.
The Lexus RZ 300e goes much further to realize the exciting potential of new technologies that enhance performance and driving pleasure, true to the Lexus Electrified philosophy. With the introduction of the RZ 300e, an all-electric future is now a reality that can be enjoyed by even the most discerning consumers. The RZ300e is priced at P4,348,000.