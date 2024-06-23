CCC, DENR, partners enhance national climate mitigation, adaptation

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in collaboration with the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority, spearheaded a high-level roundtable discussion aimed at strengthening cooperation to support the Philippines’ climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.

This forum is a vital step in mobilizing support for the Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plan (NDCIP) and the National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

Held in partnership with the Asian Development Bank and the Government of the United Kingdom, the roundtable highlighted the importance of collaboration among government agencies, financial institutions, and development organizations to enhance the country’s climate action plans. It provided a platform for participating organizations to articulate their strategies, identify gaps and explore potential opportunities for collaboration.

DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga emphasized the significance of collective efforts to achieve the Philippines’ climate goals, following the guidance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“As the Philippines moves forward from planning to action, it is essential to take stock and leverage support from international development partners that will complement domestic public financing and design the way forward,” she stated, underscoring the need for strong partnerships.

Key challenges identified during the discussions included data and information gaps, financial constraints, capacity and training deficits, low public awareness and technological barriers. Participants stressed the urgency of localizing national climate plans to meet the specialized needs of local communities effectively.

Development partners such as the Asian Development Bank, British Embassy, German Development Cooperation, Global Green Growth Institute, Japan International Cooperation Agency and Korean International Agency proposed solutions to address these gaps. These included creating collaborative platforms, intentional programming, private sector engagement, and enhancing capacity and data management through robust partnerships.

Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, CCC vice chairperson and executive director, underlined the relevance of holding the forum, citing the need for innovative financing instruments, among others, to support the country’s climate goals.

“Our discussions underscored the need for innovative financing instruments beyond conventional grants and loans. We must explore options from a range of entities, including financial institutions, private investors, and philanthropists. These innovative tools can unlock more funding and attract investors with diverse risk profiles and investment horizons,” he said.

Borje highlighted the crucial role of development partners in achieving a climate-resilient and climate-smart Philippines.

“Our partners from governments, bilateral development agencies and international development organizations, are our vital link in accessing and leveraging the climate funds, technical expertise and cutting-edge innovation our country needs to deliver the adaptation and mitigation actions outlined in our NAP and NDCIP,” he stressed.

He also pointed out the importance of defining priority areas for development partners to support and align their strategic and programmatic results more effectively.

Borje said that identifying strategic directions towards addressing climate and green financing gaps, and exploring sustainable coordination and reporting mechanisms between the Philippine government and its development partners, are crucial steps.

The forum provided an opportunity to define priority areas for development partners to support and align their strategic and programmatic results more effectively, identify strategic directions towards addressing climate and green financing gaps, and explore sustainable coordination and reporting mechanisms between the Philippine government and its development partners. The success of these plans relies on robust collaboration and sustained coordination.