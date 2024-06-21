Young Pinoys make their voices heard

Young people between 13 and 24 years old in the Philippines are invited to join the latest U-Report poll on what they think about their prospects for the future. Search U-Report Philippines on Facebook Messenger and enter the word “Kinabukasan” to complete the poll.

The poll results will be part of the Philippine government’s contribution to the Summit of the Future, a September high-level UN event in New York that brings world leaders together to agree on how to deliver a better present and safeguard the future.

U-Report is a digital community, powered by UNICEF, for young people, by young people, where they can raise their voices and share opinions on topics that matter to them. It empowers youth to find out about issues that affect them and take action.

The poll runs until 14 July 2024 and is promoted by all UN agencies working with young people in the Philippines.

The U-Report platform is live across more than 90 countries. It was launched in the Philippines in 2019 supported by UNICEF. Using real-time insights and solutions, U-Report shapes policies and decisions in communities, countries and around the world, with policymakers working side-by-side with young people.