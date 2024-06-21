Why great young dads care about their health

MakatiMed underscores that one common health problem that young men should watch out for is ischemic heart disease or when the heart doesn’t get enough blood and oxygen because of the narrowing or hardening of the arteries.

“It is the top killer disease in the Philippines. The risk for this disease begins developing when you’re in your 20s or 30s when most people are also exposed to chronic stress, which can lead to persistent elevation in blood pressure, commonly known as hypertension, damaging arteries, and building plaques,” De la Rosa explained.

Young dads should be vigilant against cancers affecting the lungs, liver, colon/rectum, prostate, stomach, and leukemia, as these have emerged as the most prevalent types of diagnosis for Filipino men.

De la Rosa said, “Many of these cancers develop over time because of unhealthy habits like smoking, eating too much processed and fatty foods, and a lack of physical activity.”

Type 2 diabetes is another consequence of poor lifestyle choices. “Beware of symptoms like constant thirst, constant urination, fatigue, dizziness, weight loss, and slow-healing wounds, especially for those who eat a lot of refined carbs, sugars, and saturated fat,” he cautioned.

Heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes are serious health conditions that greatly affect one’s quality of life. “These diseases eat up not only your health but also precious time with your family and your resources, too. Fortunately, it’s never too late. You can always start investing in your health today,” he highlighted.

Managing stress, pursuing a healthy life by eating more fruits and vegetables, spending more time working out, as well as taking relevant routine and diagnostic tests, and even spending quality time with the family are some concrete steps young dads can take to improve their wellness.

“Dads, your kids are counting on you, from diaper changes to school runs to solving math to navigating life. Now, maintaining health is a hallmark of a great, responsible father. So, prioritize your well-being and see a doctor regularly. You owe it to that little baby who made you a better man,” De la Rosa concludes.

For more information, contact MakatiMed On-Call at +632.88888 999, email mmc@makatimed.net.ph, or visit www.makatimed.net.ph.