Marilao gets GAC

Renowned mobility company Astara Philippines continues their growth and expansion campaign for GAC Motor Philippines with consecutive dealership openings, as it kick-starts its partnership with Autospeedygo with the inaugural launch of GAC Motor Marilao.

Conveniently located along McArthur Highway in Abangan Sur, Marilao in Bulacan, GAC MOTOR Marilao is outfitted to meet GAC’s international showroom standards, ensuring a world-class, premium experience for all its customers. It is a fully equipped 3S facility (sales, spare parts, and service) ready to provide a seamless experience for all its customers. The showroom can accommodate four vehicles, providing customers with a showcase of the automotive brand’s extensive lineup, and the service bays are equipped to handle diagnostics and maintenance for all GAC Motor vehicles.

“GAC Motor Philippines rides high on the momentum of successive dealer openings this year, taking the brand to every corner of the country. With our new alliance with Autospeedygo, we excitedly continue to provide state-of-the-art mobility solutions from GAC Motor to all Filipinos,” said Franz Decloedt, brand head of GAC Motor Philippines, Astara Philippines.

“We are thrilled to bring GAC Motor to Bulacan. Combining our guarantee to deliver top-tier service with the impressive, globally-acclaimed GAC Motor vehicles, we are certain that customers will find a GAC car that truly complements their lifestyle,” Autospeedygo Corporation vice chairman and president Vincent Licup stated.

Taking center stage at the inaugural event is the regional launch of the GAC M6 Pro and GAC M8. The seven-seater GAC M6 Pro is a masterclass in MPV design, integrating safety, comfort and practicality in a versatile vehicle, fulfilling any and all mobility needs of its passengers. The premium seven-seater M8 is meticulously crafted to offer the epitome of comfort and convenience to discerning customers who prioritize luxury, style and practicality in their driving experience.

The new dealership also offers the full line-up of GAC MOTOR vehicles including the best-selling subcompact crossover GS3 Emzoom, the sleek Empow sedan, the stylish Emkoo compact SUV, and the robust but premium 7-seater GS8.

On track to a total of 35 locations by the end of 2024, GAC MOTOR Philippines has also recently welcomed the opening of new dealerships throughout key locations in the Philippines. These include GAC MOTOR dealerships in San Fernando, Pampanga, Iloilo City in Western Visayas, Sumulong Highway in Cainta, Rizal and General Santos City in Mindanao. More establishments are set to open this year in Santa Rosa, Fairview, Bacolod, Kawit, Congressional Avenue, Mindanao Avenue and Valenzuela City.