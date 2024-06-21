LTO intensifies ops vs unregistered vehicles

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday disclosed that over 6,000 motor vehicles were apprehended nationwide in the first 15 days of June in the continuing aggressive implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the continuous operation should serve as a constant reminder to delinquent motor vehicle owners of their obligation to renew the registration of their vehicles.

“The renewal of the registration is not only an obligation to the government, it is also an obligation to yourself and your family because doing so would compel you to ensure the road worthiness of your motor vehicles, for your safety, for the safety of your love ones,” Mendoza said.

He added that the intensified campaign against unregistered motor vehicles is part of the road safety instruction of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, as the renewal of motor vehicles requires a check on their condition.

Data from the LTO showed that a total of 6,064 motor vehicles were apprehended from 1 to 15 June this year, with 5,127 of them are motorcycles while the rest are four-wheel vehicles.

Meantime, a total of 5,470 of them were issued with violation tickets while 981 were impounded.

For the four-wheel vehicles, 34 of them are passenger jeepneys while seven are passenger buses.