Driving is more fun

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is bringing in mega deals this June with flexible payment options, cash discounts, rebates and more on your favorite Toyota vehicles. Sedan, SUV, Pickup — you name it!

Pay Low, Pay Light, Cash Savings

Get the chic and sporty Corolla Altis 1.8 G GR-S CVT for a downpayment of only P195,300 under the Pay Low option. This option offers customers downpayments as low as 15 percent with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months payment terms.

The same variant is also available for a monthly payment of P13,209 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50 percent downpayment at 60 months amortization.

If you’re looking for a ride with more ground clearance, then the Yaris Cross might be the one for you! The top-of-the-line Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) variant, the S HEV, is available for a downpayment of P240,600 under the Pay Low option. Now that’s a mega deal for those who want to start their journey toward carbon neutrality!

Meanwhile, the G CVT variant is available for a monthly payment of P13,220 under the Pay Light option.

For those looking for something with a little more power, the Hilux 4x4 Conquest A/T is available for a downpayment of P310,800 under the Pay Low option. Those who opt to pay in cash will get a discount of P100,000.

The 4x2 J M/T variant is also available for a monthly payment of only P10,926 under the Pay Light option.

Free periodic maintenance service

Get into the habit of bringing in your vehicle for regular maintenance! All brand-new Raize, Veloz, Rush, and select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux are entitled to one free periodic maintenance service (PMS) this June.

Customers may avail the free PMS within 24 months from the release date of the vehicle. The free PMS is valid up to the 20,000 KM check-up — just be sure not to skip any maintenance from 1 KM to 20 KM!

New Lite Ace owners also get a mega deal of their own — all brand-new Lite Ace sold and released during the promo period qualify for a fixed PMS of only P1,999 until the 40,000 KM check-up.

Rebates, warranty, insurance

Enjoy mega rebates when you trade in your vehicle for a new ride this month! Bring in your old Innova, trade it in for a brand-new Hilux and get a P5,000 rebate.

You can also get a P20,000 rebate when you trade in your old HEV unit for a Zenix, Fortuner or Veloz.

Time to switch to a bigger ride for your growing needs? Get a P15,000 rebate when you trade in your Vios for a new Avanza, or a P10,000 rebate when you upgrade your Wigo to a brand-new Rush.

The trade-in rebate can be used as cash discount when you purchase the brand-new vehicle. It may also be used to purchase Toyota Genuine Accessories.

All brand-new Wigo, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Hilux, Avanza, Rush and Fortuner are also entitled to a free one-year comprehensive insurance provided by Toyota Insure, given that the unit is purchased from any authorized Toyota dealership nationwide.

The free one-year insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD), acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

All brand-new Vios G, E and XLE bought from authorized Toyota dealerships also get a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 KM, whichever comes first.

Make it a mega month this June! Promo runs until 30 June. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here: https://www.toyota.com.ph/promos/MidyearMegaDeals.

Follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on X, and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber to get the latest updates on products, services and promos.