Ayungin incident not an armed attack — Malacañang

The Philippine government has opted not to classify the recent incident in the Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal as an armed attack, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said on Friday.

Bersamin, who also serves as the National Maritime Council (NMC) chairperson, said this in a Palace briefing after Chinese coast guard personnel wielded weapons and collided with Philippine naval ships, injuring eight and leaving one without a thumb last Monday.

"This was probably a misunderstanding or an accident," Bersamin said. "We're not yet ready to classify this as an armed attack. I don't know kung yung mga nakita namin (if what we saw) is bolo, ax, nothing beyond that," Bersamin added.

Presidential Assistant on Maritime Concerns, Gen. Andres Centino, who was also in the briefing, mentioned that the latest maritime dispute in the West Philippine Sea does not activate Manila's Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States.

"That has not been-- your question about the invocation of the Mutual Defense Treaty, that has not been considered in our discussions,'' Centino said.

Centeno clarified that only one Philippine Navy sailor, Sgt. Jeffrey Facundo, was injured contrary to circulating reports.

Meanwhile, Bersamin said the NMC asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday to continue the regular resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre.

"After a thorough discussion, the National Maritime Council agreed on policy recommendations for the President's consideration," Bersamin said.

"Among these recommendations is the announcement of a RORE (Routine Operational Readiness Evaluation) mission to the BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal, which shall remain routinary and will be scheduled regularly," Bersamin added.

The decision to maintain regular RORE missions underscores the government's commitment to upholding its territorial integrity and ensuring the operational readiness of its naval assets.

Bersamin also defended the government's decision to publicize the Philippine resupply schedule at Ayungin Shoal, saying it was a "wise decision" aimed at fostering transparency and avoiding future misunderstandings.

He further clarified that while civilian efforts typically conduct RORE, the personnel stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre on the shoal are military.

"Security challenges remain in our waters beyond the WPS. Let us continue to anchor our policies and strategies on promoting the national interests of our maritime and archipelagic country," Bersamin said.