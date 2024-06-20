Former police major nabbed in Las Piñas drug sting

A dismissed police major was arrested in a drug sting operation conducted by the Las Piñas Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) early Tuesday morning.

Las Piñas police chief Col. Sandro Taffala identified the suspect as Reynante Ibon, a resident of Batangas City and a former police major.

According to Taffala, Ibon was included in the police watchlist for high-value individuals (HVI) involved in illegal drugs.

The arrest occurred at around 12:20 a.m. at the corner of Saging and Strawberry Streets in Barangay CAA, Las Piñas City, as SDEU operatives seized suspected shabu from Ibon, estimated to weigh around 15 grams and packaged in seven plastic sachets worth approximately P102,000.

Authorities also recovered a blue rubber pouch, a white Nissan X-Trail with plate number ZRU718, a cellular phone, and a .45-caliber pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

The confiscated suspected shabu will undergo testing at the Southern Police District Forensic Unit, while the firearm will be examined ballistically by the SPD Crime Laboratory.

Authorities are conducting a firearms verification to determine the gun’s registered owner.

The suspect will face charges for violating Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022. He will also be charged under RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act. The charges will be filed at the Las Piñas City Prosecutor’s Office.