UP unveils flagship programs

University of the Philippines (UP) president Atty. Angelo Jimenez has outlined his administration’s 10 key initiatives on Tuesday and stressed a commitment to public service and national development.

Jimenez’s flagship programs aim to strengthen UP’s contributions to building “a just, equitable, and sustainable society” as he emphasized the importance of UP’s role as the national university in leading improvements across Philippine higher education.

“My goal is for UP to truly serve the people,” Jimenez said. “We will not only strengthen our academic excellence, but also venture beyond traditional academic boundaries to work towards national development and social justice.”

The UP Charter of 2008 (Republic Act 9500) mandates the university to exert “unique and distinctive leadership in higher education and development.”

Jimenez reaffirmed his commitment to this mission, stating his determination to “improve the landscape of Philippine higher education and help build the Filipino nation.”

His strategic plan balances academic excellence with a public service focus. UP will strive for alignment with global standards while implementing the 10 flagship programs.

These programs include: academic excellence, inclusive admissions, research and innovation, open distance e-learning, an archipelagic and oceanic virtual university, active and collaborative partnerships, arts and culture, public service office expansion, a quality management system and digital transformation.