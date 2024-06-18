Taguig ‘druggies’ fall

Operatives from the Taguig City Police arrested at least five individuals — including a tricycle driver — for possession of suspect shabu, illegal firearms and gambling in the city.

Police reports said that the suspects were arrested during a foot patrol in Barangay Pembo at about 5:30 p.m. on 17 June. The suspects were identified as alias Israel, a tricycle driver; alias Aniceto, alias Prince, alias Joey and alias Jayson.

Initial investigations disclosed that the suspects were engaged in illegal gambling (cara y cruz) and after they were apprehended, one of the suspects yielded a .38-caliber revolver loaded with six live rounds.

Authorities also confiscated two plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing 2.6 grams valued at P17,680 and betting money allegedly used for the illegal gambling activity.

The seized items will be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory examination and the suspects will be facing charges before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Presidential Decree 1602 and Republic Act 10591.