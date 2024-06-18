MMC approves clearing of dangling cables

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Tuesday announced that it has approved in principle a resolution that urges local government units in Metro Manila to pass an ordinance that would regulate and monitor the installation and maintenance of distribution lines and rid dangling wires and “spaghetti” cables over streets in the metropolis.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairperson Atty. Don Artes said that dangling wires, overloaded poles and jumbled placement of distribution wires along Metro Manila streets have not only have become eyesores but pose danger to the general public’s lives and properties.

“The other day, a post fell down due to many wires on it that caused heavy traffic. Traffic stood still as the road was not passable. This incident should not happen again and there should be preventive measure so nobody gets injured or die,” Artes said.

He also said that Meralco officials raised in a meeting that they cannot just easily remove the wires because they experience difficulty in identifying which are non-operational.

“Temporary disruption of services which results to complaints from affected residents are also among their challenges,” Artes said.

Prior to cleanup, Artes said an information drive will be launched to warn the residents ahead of time of any disruption when dangling wires and “spaghetti” cables are to be removed.