Binay to NFA: Work with LGUs in mapping El Nino vulnerable areas

Senator Nancy Binay on Tuesday urged the National Food Authority to start working with local government units (LGUs) in mapping out vulnerable areas affected by the El Niño phenomenon and the influx of imported rice in the country.

Binay stressed that the vulnerability map could provide NFA with the ideal areas to focus their buying efforts.

“Our farmers have been long neglected, not only in the buying of grains but also in the provision of assistance,” Binay lamented.

“By targeting regions with a high concentration of struggling farmers, the NFA can ensure a more efficient use of their resources and reach those who need support the most,” she further pointed out.

Binay noted that the amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) would grant the NFA more power to sell rice directly to markets at lower prices, potentially benefiting both farmers and consumers.

The NFA Council currently provides some relief by selling rice 20 percent below market value at around P40-45 per kilo, she added.

Binay emphasized that a more efficient NFA buying system, coupled with targeted support for cooperatives, “can potentially increase the availability of locally sourced rice at competitive prices.”

“This benefits consumers, especially low-income households, by offering them affordable options for quality rice. A localized approach, with the help of LGUs and a vulnerability map, can be a game-changer,” she added.

With the help of mapping, Binay said a targeted approach somehow empowers farmers.

The mapping, she added, has the potential to bridge the gap between the NFA's programs and Filipino farmers thereby ensuring a more sustainable future for the rice industry and protecting the interests of both producers and consumers.

Binay underscored that the government has a “moral obligation” to protect farmers and consumers.

“We cannot allow middlemen and importers to influence the rice market that's why we need to highlight the need for targeted support [so] NFA can serve as the direct buyer and should be in the forefront in offering farmers high buying prices,” Binay said, noting that vulnerability map can identify small cooperatives that need help.

Binay said the mapping also understands the specific needs of different regions allowing the NFA and LGUs to tailor their support programs, including access to better storage facilities, farm-to-market road improvements, or financial assistance programs specifically designed for marginalized farmers in vulnerable areas.

“Even small-scale rice farmers often lack the bargaining power of large commercial players which leads them being offered lower prices for their play (grains) by private traders who take advantage of their situation, that is why NFA also needs to review their support systems and unreliable buying programs,” she further stressed.

Although the Senate is taking steps to address these issues, Binay said there are calls for more comprehensive and sustained efforts by the NFA to ensure Filipino rice farmers are adequately supported and can compete fairly in the market.