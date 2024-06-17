SPD’s most wanted individuals apprehended

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday reported the arrest of at least 70 wanted individuals in a successful 24-hour warrant sweep conducted on 14 June 2024.

SPD director PBGen. Leon Victor Rosete said that the operation — dubbed the “19th Warrant Day” — targeted both top wanted persons and others with outstanding warrants which resulted in the apprehension of 13 top most wanted persons (TMWP), 20 most wanted persons (MWP) and 37 other wanted persons (OWP).

“The operations targeting the top most wanted persons were highly effective,” Rosete said, adding that each police station within the SPD conducted successful operations, with Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas and Parañaque, all contributing to the arrests.

The warrant sweep also yielded significant results in apprehending individuals evading capture for long periods.

Some of the wanted persons arrested were identified as alias “Munsing,” a 56-year-old construction worker who is wanted for murder since 10 March 2021; alias “Waldo” who was charged for theft, evading authorities for 29 years and alias “Roberto,” who hid for four years on rape charges.

“These arrests demonstrate the unwavering commitment of the Southern Police District to public safety,” Rosete said.

“We will continue to pursue justice for victims and uphold the rule of law. This operation’s success is a testament to our personnel’s hard work and collaboration with our community partners. Together, we strive for a safer environment for all.”

The arrested individuals now face corresponding charges through inquest proceedings.