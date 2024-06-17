QC Hall now solar-powered

The three buildings in Quezon City Hall are now solar-powered.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said this is in line with the city government’s environmental initiatives for energy conservation and reduction, and the local government is extensively implementing the QC Solarization Program this year to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy for all city-owned buildings, hospitals, and schools through the use of solar energy, and to promote climate action initiatives among QCitizens.

“In QC, we aim to prioritize reducing energy demand through efficient building solutions and transitioning to renewable energy sources in all of our city-owned infrastructures," Belmonte said.

Currently, almost 600 photovoltaic solar panels are installed in the City Hall’s major buildings.

The 15-floor high-rise Main Building has 180 panels, the Legislative Building with 108, and around 290 panels were installed in the Treasury Building.

According to City Engineer, Atty. Dale Perral, the three buildings equipped with solar panels can save up to around P1.5 million yearly in electrical expenses. Meanwhile, this initiative will reduce the city’s carbon footprint by 125 tons.

The city government also estimates that the savings from the solar-powered buildings can be used to maintain and rehabilitate six day care centers or four health care centers, annually.

This year, more than 1,000 solar panels are planned to be installed in city-owned hospitals and schools. Specifically, the Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, and Quezon City General Hospital.

Additionally, the schools targeted this year are the Culiat Elementary School, Culiat High School, Judge Feliciano Belmonte Sr. High School, New Era High School, and Tandang Sora Elementary School.

“We assure the public that all infrastructure projects under Mayor Belmonte's administration are top of the line in terms of quality and following the highest engineering standards," Atty. Perral said.

The QC government, together with Meralco, plans to establish a one-stop-shop in the City Hall to simplify the adoption of solar energy and net-metering applications for residents.

Moreover, the local government is urging the private sector to adhere to and support the city's Green Building Ordinance to contribute to paving the way for a more sustainable and green city.