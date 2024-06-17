Navotas welcomes new athletic scholars

The local government of Navotas City announced on Monday that it has awarded scholarships to 154 outstanding student-athletes who excel in various sports and are enrolled in elementary and high schools across the city.

Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco congratulated the student-athletes during the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the Navotas Athletic Scholarship Program which coincided with the celebration of Navotas’ 17th cityhood anniversary.

Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Meliton P. Zurbano, the scholars and their families also attended the ceremony.

“This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and dedication in your chosen sports,” Tiangco said.