G7 scores a direct hit

China is now playing the victim after getting painfully stung by the united condemnation of the Group of Seven (G7), an organization of the most powerful nations, in their recent summit.

The G7 declaration was a clear indictment of the bullying and intimidation transpiring in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) against the legitimate maritime operations of the Philippines.

The G7 came out with a communique calling out China for its “increasing use” of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Filipino vessels, reiterating its opposition to Chinese “intimidation activities” in the West Philippine Sea.

The powerful assembly raised concerns about the situation in both the East and South China Seas, reiterating their “strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion.”

In the East China Sea, there is a conflict between Beijing and Tokyo over islets where the China Coast Guard is employing similar intimidation tactics.

Where previously such statements by other nations were purposely vague on the mention of particular nations, the G7 position was very direct.

“We continue opposing China’s dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries’ high seas freedom of navigation,” the statement read. “We express serious concern about the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine vessels.”

The hardest blow came when G7 leaders said no one recognizes China’s maritime claims beyond the zones specified by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), citing the 2016 Arbitral Ruling.

“In this regard, we reaffirm that there is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization, and coercive and intimidation activities in the South China Sea,” they added.

Beijing protested the term militarization regarding the recent the WPS skirmishes. It described its actions, including declaring the disputed sea off-limits to fishermen, as an exercise of law enforcement. It again declared its “undisputable” nine-dash line claim through the usual megaphone.

It once more blamed the Philippines, accusing it of being a pawn of the global powers in containing the fast-progressing nation.

The Chinese narrative is that Western countries deliberately ignore its historical claim which gives “Manila the illusion of being supported by the West” while it is being pushed to the frontline to confront China.

It then tries to pull the Philippines to its side, saying that “chaos in Asia may not be what the Philippines wants to see, but it is what the US and the Western countries are pushing for.”

From Beijing’s viewpoint, the supply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre and to the Filipino fishermen are meant to harass China. It then goes on to destroy the credibility of G7 and the “West.”

“The stability in Asia is in sharp contrast to the havoc Europe is currently mired in, as it has been bogged down in the Ukraine crisis, with no end in sight,” it claims.

It says the West’s influence is declining on the global level and the G7 can only inflame public opinion by issuing anti-China statements. China then turns to the Philippines, saying it should not allow itself to be treated as cannon fodder for the G7.

The growing isolation of China for pushing its expansive claim is becoming evident and its loss of respect in the world in Chinese culture is a heavy burden to bear.