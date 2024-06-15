‘Trans’ longs for ‘lost’ father

The transgender experience is often fraught with complexities and navigating family dynamics can be particularly challenging and for Ryan Santos -- who is now using the name Madel Gaile, a 24-year-old transgender – there is nothing more he would like to have in the world than meeting his father again.

Santos last met his father – named Ariel -- two decades ago, and he only wishes him the best in the world amid his description that his father is a womanizer.

The youngest of three siblings, Santos recalls his father leaving their family when he was around four or five years old. His memories of his father are few and far between, mostly of occasional outings when his father had money, which his sister said came from gambling at casinos.

Despite his father’s shortcomings, Santos recognizes his role as a father figure.

“A father is still a father,” said Santos. “We can’t choose our parents, and we should be grateful for them, as they are the reason we are alive.”

Now living alone, Santos relies on his friends for support after losing his mother during the pandemic. His two siblings have chosen to live separately with their own families.

Despite his father’s absence at his mother’s wake and funeral, Santos maintains a forgiving and hopeful attitude.