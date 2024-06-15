Over 80% Pasig barangays drug-cleared

The local government of Pasig City on Saturday announced that at least 86.67 percent of barangays in the city are already considered drug-cleared with the involvement of the Eastern Police Distict (EPD).

In a statement, EPD director Police Brigadier General Wilson Asueta said that as of recently, 26 out of 30 barangays in Pasig have been declared drug-cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“We anticipate the remaining four barangays to achieve drug-cleared status sometime this month,” Asueta said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

He also stressed that the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs), supported by local police stations and the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office, spearheaded the barangay drug-clearing operations.

However, Asueta cautioned that drug-cleared status doesn’t equate to the complete absence of illegal drugs or drug personalities. “Monitoring and police operations remain crucial,” he stressed.

“The good news is, barangay officials are highly active in reporting any suspicious activities or individuals potentially involved in the drug trade,” Asueta said.

While Pasig boasts the highest drug-clearing rate within the National Capital Region Police Office, the EPD still has 19 barangays across Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, and Mandaluyong awaiting drug-cleared designation.

The overall drug-clearing rate for Metro Manila East currently sits at 79.79 percent.