NCR minimum wage public hearing slated

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Friday disclosed that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board for the National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) is set to hold a public hearing on a proposed minimum wage adjustment on 20 June 2024.

In a statement, the Labor department said that the hearing — which will be held at the Occupational Safety and Health Center in Quezon City — comes after the labor group Unity for Wage Increase Now filed a petition last 24 May 2024 seeking a P597 increase in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers in NCR.

Currently, the minimum wage in the region varies depending on the sector, while non-agricultural workers earn P610 daily. Workers in agriculture, small service/retail establishments, and small manufacturing establishments receive P573.

DoLE encourages employers, workers, their respective associations, and labor organizations to participate in the public hearing.

The public hearing follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive during Labor Day celebrations where he instructed the RTWPBs to review minimum wage rates in their regions and called for the National Wages and Productivity Commission to establish a regular and predictable schedule for wage reviews.