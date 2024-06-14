Embracing change

On Philippine streets, especially in the bustling heart of Manila, the roar of jeepneys, iconic yet antiquated symbols of Philippine public transport, is being threatened as the government pushes forward with its Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Of late, the transport group Samahang Manibela Mananakay ng Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela) has emerged as the lone voice, so to speak, against the PUVMP which seeks to phase out the smoke-belching jeepneys.

However, Manibela’s methods of protest — marked by disruptive activities and aggressive rhetoric, as well as an alleged attack on a journalist — have threatened to derail not only their cause but also the broader effort to bring Philippine transportation into the new age of cleaner-running vehicles.

Manibela’s opposition to the PUVMP is rooted in deep-seated fears among jeepney drivers and operators. The group’s concerns about the financial strain and job security are legitimate. Indeed, transitioning from the familiar, albeit outdated, vehicles to modern units represents a significant change.

However, Manibela’s tactics — which have included mass transport strikes, road blockades, and intense public demonstrations — have alienated the very public they seek to champion.

Transport strikes orchestrated by Manibela have, however, failed to cripple Manila’s transit systems on several occasions, as mass transportation options abound, including the metro railway system and buses.

Rather than engaging in constructive dialogue with the government, Manibela seems intent on demonstrating its power through disruption; their strikes, nonetheless, do little to advance the conversation towards sustainable solutions.

The PUVMP is a comprehensive initiative designed not only to replace old jeepneys but to transform the entire public transportation ecosystem. This includes integrating various modes of transport into a cohesive network that prioritizes efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Modern jeepneys, equipped with cleaner engines and better amenities, are central to this vision. They promise reduced emissions, improved passenger comfort, and more reliable service schedules. The government has also laid out plans for financial assistance and a phased transition to ease the burden on drivers and operators.

Yet, Manibela’s response has largely been adversarial. The group’s portrayal of the PUVMP as an existential threat to drivers’ livelihoods overlooks the program’s long-term benefits and the support mechanisms in place.

The resistance to change, while understandable, is shortsighted. The current jeepney system, despite its cultural significance, is marred by inefficiencies and safety concerns that hinder progress and endanger both drivers and passengers.

For meaningful progress, Manibela must shift its approach as the government has shown a willingness to engage with stakeholders, offering open channels for dialogue and negotiation.

By participating constructively, Manibela can ensure that the concerns of jeepney drivers and operators are addressed, and the transition to a modernized transport system is as fair and inclusive as possible.

The future of Philippine public transportation hinges on embracing change. The PUVMP is not merely about replacing vehicles but about creating a more efficient, sustainable, and user-friendly system.

This vision includes not just modern jeepneys, but an integrated network that connects buses, trains, and alternative transport modes in a seamless and accessible manner.

Such a system promises cleaner air, reduced congestion, and a more dignified commuting experience for millions of Filipinos. Modernized public transport will benefit drivers through more predictable incomes, safer working conditions, and less stressful operations.

Standardized routes and schedules will also eliminate the chaotic practices that characterize the current system, leading to more reliable and equitable service for both drivers and passengers.