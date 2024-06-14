50 years of Mobil 1

ExxonMobil is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of Mobil 1 motor oil to the global marketplace with a series of initiatives across motorsports, partnerships, and virtual reality to highlight the brand’s legacy and what’s to come. To commemorate, ExxonMobil will showcase more than 40 iconic, specially-designed liveries and paint schemes on the track throughout the 2024 motorsports season.

These golden liveries will hit the track for teams and OEMs, with more added throughout the season. Fiftieth anniversary liveries and iconography will be seen at the following upcoming race series on sponsored teams: Oracle Red Bull Racing (Formula 1), Stewart-Haas Racing (NASCAR Cup Series), 23XI Racing (NASCAR Cup Series), Tony Stewart Racing (NHRA), Red Bull KTM (MotoGP), Porsche Penske Motorsport (WEC and IMSA), TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team (Formula E) and Mobil 1 Porsche SuperCup. Each paint scheme reflects the spirit of the Mobil 1 brand and an ongoing commitment to growing and maintaining meaningful track-to-road relationships, which is at the heart and soul of the brand.

Mobil 1 motor oils, in addition to being the first full synthetic automotive motor oil, have long been the choice for preeminent race teams competing in the most demanding and popular motorsports series around the globe. Today, Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil continues to be relied upon for its ability to deliver exceptional engine performance and protection under some of the most extreme conditions, with an unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customers.

The Mobil 1 brand’s journey through the last 50 years is a testament to ExxonMobil’s ability to push boundaries and their commitment to performance and sustainability. Mobil 1 has become the trusted choice of leading automakers, professional racers, and millions of drivers worldwide. The Mobil 1 brand’s advanced oil formulations provide unparalleled protection against engine wear, extending engine life and reducing maintenance costs for consumers. With this iconic brand, ExxonMobil is excited to continue shaping the future of engine protection and performance.

“ExxonMobil takes great pride in the Mobil 1 brand’s legacy as a revolutionary synthetic motor oil,” said Laura Bustard, Mobil 1 Global brand manager. “From its inception 50 years ago, Mobil 1 motor oil has consistently set the standard for quality and performance and will continue to improve and excel for the next 50 years. Anyone with any knowledge of the automotive space or racing knows how iconic this brand has been and will be.”

