LGBTQIA+ community shows off firefighting skills

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community from four districts in Quezon City converged at the city hall compound on Thursday to take part in the first-ever mini Fire Olympics as part of the celebration of Pride Month.

Each team was represented by 10 members who saw action in the firefighting enhancement competition such as the portable fire extinguishment, rescue relay, medical response and difficult nozzle target application.

Before plunging into simulation exercise and competition, participants attended a two-day seminar and underwent firefighting skills training.

The atmosphere was festive as lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queers, intersex, and asexual from District 1, 3, 4, and 6 showcased their talents in firefighting, medical and emergency responses.

Dr. Ellie Juan, representing Mayor Joy Belmonte, graced and opened the Fire Safety, Medical, Rescue and Enhancement Training event.

Quezon City Fire Marshal Senior Supt. Florian Guerrero said the skills training was meant not only for competition but also to prepare participants to respond to fire, medical and other emergencies.

“We’ve already organized them to be capable of helping in emergencies. They are now able to respond in case of fire or apply first aid in medical emergencies in their areas. All of them have been properly briefed, taught, and trained for any type of emergency. They can now respond effectively,” Guerrero said.

District 3 was declared the overall champion.