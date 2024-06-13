DoH going full blast with vax program

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — The Department of Health (DoH) is focusing on vaccine-preventable diseases as another school year is about to start, an official of the department said Thursday.

Dr. Adriel Pizarra, DoH health policy development and planning program medical officer IV, revealed the department’s policy direction at the start of the Engaging Media for Health Literacy Conference.

He said that among the vaccination programs to be implemented is the inoculation against pertussis.

“The department is now gearing towards vaccination of other vaccine-preventable diseases, especially as the new school year is about to start,” Pizarra said.

“Not just pertussis, but all vaccines under the routine immunization program, we’re gearing our information drive as well as our operations to be able to provide it,” he added.

The DoH earlier said that around three million pentavalent vaccine doses are set to arrive in the Philippines.

These pentavalent vaccines protect against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Hemophilus influenza type B.

The health department also ordered at least five million measles-rubella vaccine doses.