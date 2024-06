Filipino crew of BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) conducted a flag-raising ceremony at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea in honor of the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence.

PCG spokesperson, Rear Adm. Armand Balilo, said Chinese vessels were "monitoring" the country's activity in the shoal.

Balilo noted eight Chinese ships swarming inside Sabina shoal while four stayed outside the area.