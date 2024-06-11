‘Kidnapper’ cops’ fate looms

The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Office (PNP-IAS) on Tuesday announced that the resolution of the case involving four police officers who were arrested for the abduction of four foreigners in Pasay City earlier this month would be known within two months.

PNP-IAS Inspector General Brigido Dulay said a

pre-charge investigation on the four suspects has begun and it should be finished with 10 to 15 days.

“We want to make sure that we have enough evidence but we want the pre-charge investigation finished either this week or next week,” said Dulay, adding that it will be followed by the summary hearing or a quick trial that would last for 30 days.

Dulay also stressed that the parties will be given the chance to answer the charges, as the IAS act as the prosecution and will present evidence against the four erring cops and the IAS’ decision would be submitted to the office of the PNP chief for a final decision.

To recall, the four police officers identified as Maj. Christel Villanueva, Staff Sgt. Ralph Tumanguil, Master Sgt. Ricky Tabora, and Senior Master Sgt. Angelito David were arrested in a follow-up operation on 3 June — a day after the kidnapping of three Chinese nationals and a Malaysian.