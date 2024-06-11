Kapampangan farmers get fuel subsidy

ARAYAT, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon, through its Field Operations Division, recently conducted a fuel subsidy caravan to farmers of this town, Sta. Ana and the City of San Fernando at the Arayat Sports Complex of this town.

The distribution of fuel subsidy aims to help Pampanga farmers that are affected by the increase of oil prices.

The caravan is in collaboration with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) wherein each farmer was given a Fuel Assistance Card that has P3,000 in its account. These Fuel Assistance Cards can be used to purchase diesel or gasoline to the nearest gasoline station that uses Portable Card Machines.

More than 1,000 qualified farmers that use or rent farm machineries for the corn and vegetable farms received the subsidy.

OIC-Regional Executive Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr.; Field Operations Division chief Elma Mananes; Regional High Value Crops Development Program focal person Engr. AB P. David; Regional Corn Program focal person Melody Nombre, Municipality of Arayat Mayor Ma. Lourdes M. Alejandrino; and Arayat municipal agriculturist Rodel Lising were present during the distribution of the fuel subsidy.

In her message, Mananes said that the fuel assistance cards should be used to purchase fuel for farming machineries, and should not be exchange for money.

Corn farmer Mario Gozun expressed his gratitude to the DA, citing that the fuel subsidy card will be a great help to reduce the cost of farming.

The DA is set to provide 14,500 farmers from Central Luzon with these fuel subsidy cards.