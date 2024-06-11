Another ‘Luffy’ gang member deported

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday disclosed that it has deported another Japanese believed to be a member of the notorious “Luffy” Gang

— the seventh member of the Japanese crime group expelled by immigration authorities.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Japanese as Takayuki Kagoshima, who was deported from the Philippines on Tuesday. The suspect was escorted by Japanese police and boarded a flight to Narita, Tokyo, departing Ninoy Aquino International Airport at about 10 a.m.

Tansingco said Kagoshima is suspected of involvement in thefts and frauds linked to the “Luffy” gang.

Earlier, six other alleged members were deported earlier this year following a 2023 order by the BI board.

To recall, Kagoshima was arrested in Pasay City on 4 March by the BI Fugitive Search Unit. He faces theft charges in Japan and has an outstanding arrest warrant from Fukuoka Prefecture, according to BI Deputy Spokesman Melvin Mabulac.

Mabulac said Kagoshima was placed on the BI’s wanted list in October 2023 after being deemed an “undesirable alien.” His travel records show he entered the Philippines in November 2022 and overstayed his visa.

Japanese authorities also accuse Kagoshima of participating in the “JP Dragon” scheme, which allegedly involved tricking victims into surrendering cash cards by impersonating police officers.

In addition to overstaying, Kagoshima is considered undocumented as his Japanese passport has been revoked.

“Our campaign to track down and expel all foreign fugitives hiding in the country will continue relentlessly,” Tansingco said. “The Philippines cannot become a safe haven for these wanted criminals.”