Wider internet coverage in the country pushed

A consumer group is calling on the government to allocate more budget for internet infrastructure in the country as Filipinos are now living in the digital age where a lot of operations are now being done online.

Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) stressed that internet connection is a human right and investments in broadband infrastructure should be a priority, as access to the internet should not be limited.

"Access to the internet should not be limited to leisure... Internet connectivity now facilitates transactions between consumers and businessmen, information gathering and communication among common people, and the submission of simple tasks," said BK3 in a statement.

"The issue of lack of internet connectivity should be addressed immediately," it added.

Government data shows that the country is still miles behind its neighboring countries in terms of broadband connectivity, due to the lack of infrastructure for internet connection.

2021 data from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) showed that there are more than 22,000 cell sites in the country, less than a third of Vietnam's 90,000, and they are shared between three telcos. The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) proposes 35,000 additional cell sites.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Philippines has the lowest coverage rates of telecom towers in the Southeast Asian region and will need an additional 60,000 towers by 2031 in remote areas.

Several lawmakers and stakeholders in the telecommunications industry are also suggesting the revision of the National Building Code of 1977 to remove the lease for telecommunications infrastructure to help telcos get access to cell sites faster and help address internet connectivity woes among Filipinos.

House Bill 8534 and 900, which have the same objective, are two measures presented in the House of Representatives that seek to give property developers precise rules and a precise definition for how much space they must set aside to provide essential telecommunication services.