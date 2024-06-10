Las Piñas offers free rides

The local government of Las Piñas has offered free rides to commuters who will be affected by the three-day transport strike launched by transport groups Piston and Manibela until 12 June 2024.

Vehicles from the city government were deployed as early as 5 a.m. up to 9 p.m. to Alabang-Zapote Road (Zapote to Honda Daang Hari and vice versa); Padre Diego Cera Avenue (Zapote to Jollibee Kabihasnan and vice versa) and at Marcos Alvarez Road (Lozada Market to Soldiers 2 and vice versa).

Mayor Mel Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar is in consonance with the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to assist affected commuters of the scheduled transport strike.

The three-day transport strike begins yesterday following assurance by Manibela president Mar Valbuena that various mobilization centers will be established, even as unconsolidated public utility jeepneys have asked the government to allow them to operate for at least one year.